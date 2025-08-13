Young equestrian rides to glory

Demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication, Ishta Iusta, a Grade 9 student from the Bannerghatta campus, won the Gold medal in Dressage at the Karnataka State Equestrian Championship 2025, organized by the Karnataka State Equestrian Association at the Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru.

Ishta has been pursuing equestrian sports since 2020, steadily honing her expertise and achieving remarkable milestones in both Dressage and Jumping disciplines. Competing against 23 riders from across Karnataka, she delivered a poised and technically brilliant performance, showcasing precision, harmony with the horse, and strong control. Her win stood out in a highly competitive field, affirming her commitment and ability to perform under pressure.

This victory adds to her expanding list of achievements in equestrian sports. In the past year alone, she has participated in the Equestrian Premier League, securing multiple medals and demonstrating consistent growth. Over the years, Ishta has amassed 14 medals in Jumping and Dressage—a testament to her perseverance and love for equestrian riding.

Ishta’s achievements extend beyond the riding arena. She has earned Distinction in Grade 2 Ballet, certified by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD), UK—a globally recognized and competitive qualification. The discipline and balance required for ballet complement her riding skills, further enriching her performance.

Reflecting on her journey, Ishta said, “Horse riding and ballet are both about grace, balance, and focus. I love both equally, and I’m thankful to my trainers, my parents, and my school for supporting me in every step of my journey. Every performance and every ride teaches me something new, and I’m excited to keep growing, learning, and doing what I love.”

Her success highlights the value of holistic development and the importance of nurturing multiple talents in young learners. With consistent training, academic balance, and support from her mentors, Ishta represents a growing generation of students excelling in diverse fields.