Amit Shah – Date of birth: 22nd October 1964, 05.20 am, Place Mumbai

Birth Star Bharani, 1st charan. Moon sign Aries, Ascendant virgo. First and 10th lord Mercury occupied 2nd house along with 12th lord sun.

Whenever Sun and Mercury conjoin it is called Budha Aditya Yoga. First house tells about lagna. Lagna tells about courage, determination, name and fame in society.

Here lagna lord occupied 2nd house. Hence, he will be courageous, he will have determination and name and fame in society. 2nd and 9th lord Venus occupied in 12th house.

2nd and 12th lord Venus having parivarthana yoga. Hence, though he came from poor family, due to his sincerity and hard work, he came in top position. 4th and 7th lord Jupiter is in 9th house. Jupiter has been posted in 9th house.

5th house tells about children. 6th house tells about disease and enemies. 6th lord Saturn occupied in 6th house. Simultaneously 8th lord mars aspect Saturn. Hence, he will frequently get health problems.

From 15.12.2003 to 15.12.2021, native will run Rahu major period. Here, Rahu occupied in 10th house. In Navamsa chart, Rahu occupied 5th house in libra.

In Rahu mahadasha, native got excellent developments in life. He got name and fame. Especially from 02.07.2015 to 02.07.2018, native had Rahu by Venus sub period. He played a vital role in the party and gave good suggestions to the party.

From 27.11.2020 to 15.12.2021, native will run Rahu major period by mars sub period. During this period, native should be very careful about his health. He should take more security.

From May to August 2021, it's a very tough time for Amit Shah.

From 15.12.2021 to 15.12.2037, native will run Jupiter major period. Jupiter is functionally malefic planet for Virgo ascendant. He has been posted in 9th house in enemy house.

In navamsa chart, Jupiter occupied debilitated position. Hence, during Jupiter major period, native will suffer.

15.12.2021 to 02.02.2024, native will run Jupiter major period by Jupiter sub period. Simultaneously, from moon sign, major planet Rahu occupied janma rashi. Jupiter also in janma rashi.

Hence, during this particular period, he will have severe health problems, his subordinates will create lot of problems to him.

Due to health problems, native will not continue 2024 elections. He should perform the japa of Jupiter and should perform rudra yaga.