Chief Minister KCR – Date of birth 17 Feb 1954, 10.30 AM, Gajwel

Telangana CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) horoscope 2021: 2nd house is occupied by Jupiter and 7th house is occupied by exalted Saturn. Hence, his financial position will be sound and he will be attracted by the mass. 4th house occupied by Moon and Ketu. Moon is the karaka for mind. Here, Rahu and Moon aspect each other. He will take hasty decisions very fast. Hence, the public and party members will be against him.



11th house is occupied by Venus, Sun and Mercury. Hence, unexpected gains will be there.

From 08.09.2006 to 08.09.2024, he will run Rahu major period. Here, Rahu occupied 10th house in virgotthama position. Hence, during this period, he has got separate State and the Chief Minister position twice.

From 26.03.2021 to 20.02.2022, Rahu major period by sun sub period. During this period, State financial position will improve. There is an indication that his health may be affected. During this period, he will give important responsibilities to son KTR.

From 20.02.2022 to 20.08.2023, Rahu major period by moon sub period. During this period, native will get mixed results only. From moon sign, 17th Jan 2023 to 30th Aug 2025, native will run Ashtama Shani. Health will be affected during Ashtama Shani. Due to health problems, he may quit from the CM post and offer the responsibilities to his son KTR. He should perform Chandi Yagam during this period.

For Ashtama Shani, native should perform Rudra Yagam also.

From April 2021 to April 2022, he will get mixed results. We should pray God for his good health and longevity.

In the Nagarjuna sagar bye-election, the TRS and Congress will have tough fight. Finally, as per KCR's horoscope, with the minor majority, TRS will succeed.