Today's Horoscope for 8 February 2025: Embrace the Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Take care of your health today. You will have a busy day!

You will spend some time having fun with friends, but you will have to take your decision carefully, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. You may get to hear some disappointing news from a relative living far away. You will be successful in trying to expand your business to foreign countries, but you should proceed ahead in any work only after keeping in mind its policies and rules.

TIP : Offer a Sweet treat of Laddoos to Lord Ganesha

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 83%.

LUCKY COLOR: Yellow, LUCKY NUMBER: 7





TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Be cautious and avoid blind trust in others!

You will get the full fruits of your hard work. You will spend some time with your spouse. You can plan to take them out for shopping. If there were some pending works in your house, then you will have to take out time to complete them too. Your mother can take you to meet people from your in-laws' side. Due to your habit of getting angry without any reason, family members will be angry with you. If you had applied for a loan, then you can get that too.

TIP : Chant the mantra of Lord Vishnu: "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya"..

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 87%.

LUCKY COLOR : Green, LUCKY NUMBER : 9

GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Guests may arrive at your home today.

This day will be an energetic day for you. You will be happy to see your child progress. You can join a new job. You will have to understand the words of the people in the family. Your habit of doing something new will increase your income and you can do some part-time work with a colleague. You will benefit from means of telecommunication. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will have to improve your daily routine.

TIP : Feed the hungry and recite the Shani Stotra.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR : Brown, LUCKY NUMBER : 4

CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Plans for auspicious events will be made.

For people working in politics, the day goes well. Your juniors will also be very happy with your work. You will also fulfill your responsibilities easily. People working in social fields can meet a big leader. A friend of yours can meet you after a long time. You need to recognize the people living around you. If you drive a vehicle after asking someone for it, then there is a possibility of an accident.

TIP : Apply a tilak of red sandalwood..

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 84%.

LUCKY COLOR : Golden, LUCKY NUMBER : 9





LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Work pressure keeps you busy today!

You may participate in charity work today. Your faith in religious activities will increase. If students have participated in any competition, they may win it. You will be tense due to deterioration in the health of a family member, and you will have to run around a lot. You will have to pay full attention to your father's health. Health related problems can bother you.

TIP : Recite Shani Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 81%.

LUCKY COLOR : Green, LUCKY NUMBER : 5

VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Find happiness in your love life today!

You need to maintain patience in any adverse situation. You have to be cautious while using fast vehicles. If you concentrate on work and do not pay attention to your health, then your problems may increase. You may have to face scolding from your father due to not completing any work on time. Do not leave your work and get involved in someone else's work.

TIP : Recite the 'Sankat Nashan Ganesh Stotra'.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 79%

LUCKY COLOR : Blue,LUCKY NUMBER : 3

LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Take care of your valuable things!

Your spouse will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. You will have to double your efforts to solve money related problems. People working online may be subjected to fraud. There may be an argument with someone from your in-laws' side. You will get good success in business.

TIP : Offer morning prayers to Lord Sun by providing water oblations from a copper vessel.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 82%.

LUCKY COLOR : Yellow, LUCKY NUMBER : 2





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Get helped from your brothers.

The image of people working in politics will improve, which will also increase your support. People living a love life will have a better relationship. You will have to avoid getting into a partnership in any work. People working in property dealing will finalize a big deal. Your hard work will pay off and you can plan a party with friends. You will feel bad about something someone says, but still you will not say anything to them.

TIP : Recite Ganesha Chalisa.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 88%.

LUCKY COLOR : Dark Red, LUCKY NUMBER : 4

SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Get benefits from your in-laws.

Today will bring you benefits from some new contacts. Family issues will crop up again, which will increase your tensions. You will have to avoid speaking unnecessarily in others’ matters. You may be afraid of getting a big responsibility in the workplace. Your boss will be very happy with your work. Buying a new vehicle will be good for you. You will have to avoid slacking off in your studies.

TIP : Feed jaggery to cows and offer water to the Peepal tree.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 86%.

LUCKY COLOR : Violet, LUCKY NUMBER : 4





CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

You will get a good news today!

For employees or those who are in job will spend today well. The problems going on in your domestic life will be resolved. You will have to change your angry nature. Your colleagues at work can discuss some important work with you. You may feel like doing some new work. It will be better for you to settle your family matters by staying at home. You should use your energy in the right work. The feeling of competition will remain in your mind. You will be happy if you get any award.

TIP : Recite ‘Bajrang Baan’.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 87%.

LUCKY COLOR : Brown and Grey, LUCKY NUMBER :40, 72

AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

You will benefit from a favorable environment.

Today is not a good day for your pocket. Your expenditure will be high today. You need to control your expenses. You may spend more money on hobbies. You may have to face scolding from your father. If you make a big investment for your child's future, then take advice from an experienced person, otherwise there is a possibility of your money getting stuck. You have to think carefully before speaking to anyone, otherwise unnecessary fights may increase.

TIP : Feed flour to ants.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 85%.

LUCKY COLOR : Black and Blue

LUCKY NUMBER : 21, 39

PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Mental stress will increase today!

If students are facing any problem related to studies, they can solve it with the help of their seniors. If any work related to money was pending, then that too can be completed. With the blessings of parents, any of your pending work will be completed. You can shift to a new house. Some of your opponents will try to trouble you.

TIP : Offer oblations to Lord Surya Narayana.

TODAY YOUR LUCK PERCENTAGE IS 82%.

LUCKY COLOR: Navy Blue, Cream, LUCKY NUMBER: 6, 24