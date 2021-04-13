YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, date of birth 21st Dec 1972, 01.30 AM Pulivendla

Birth star Arudra 2nd charan. Moon sign Gemini, ascendant Virgo. From 14.05.2019 to 14.05.2036, native will run Mercury major period.

Mercury is lagna lord. He has been posted in 3rd house along with 2nd and 9th lord Venus. Whenever 9th and 10th lord will conjoin in one sign, it is called Dharma Karmadi Pathi Yoga. Due to this yoga, native will get name and fame.

In each and every issue, he will succeed. 9th house occupied by Saturn. Hence, he will be attracted by mass public. Jupiter occupied in own house in moola thrikona.

Hamsa maha purusha yoga has been formed. From moon sign, 7th house occupied by Jupiter. Gaja Kesari yoga has been formed.

Due to all these powerful yogas, he has become the CM of Andhra Pradesh.

From 11.10.2021 to 08.10.2022, native will run mercury major period by Ketu sub period. Native will get excellent developments. He will succeed in each and every issue.

From 08.10.22 to 08.08.2025, the native will run mercury major period by Venus sub period. During this period, native will again become the CM for second time also.

In navamsha chart, Venus is in debilitated position. During this Venus sub period, female politicians will create a lot of problems. Life partner will get important portfolio. She may get minor health problems during this period.

From moon sign, the native will run Ashtama Shani till 16th Jan 2023. During April, May, June and July, the native should take more security. He will get lot of mental tensions.

Because major planet Rahu will occupy janma rashi and 2nd house debilitated position. From 20.05.2021 to 30.10.2021, Saturn will be retrograde position.

During this period, the native will get major change in his life. Hence, he should perform, Rudra Yaga compulsorily.