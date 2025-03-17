The IPL 2025 season begins on March 22, and Delhi Capitals are gearing up for what could be a transformative and trophy-winning campaign. This year, the team will step onto the ground without their young leader, Rishabh Pant, who has been a part of the franchise for years. While the DC's captaincy remains unconfirmed, speculation is rife that KL Rahul or Axar Patel could take the charge. With a mix of experienced and young talents, Delhi Capitals have assembled a squad capable of winning its maiden IPL trophy. Let's dive into the 5 Delhi Capitals stars who can be match-winners in their quest for their maiden IPL title, making them key players to watch for online IPL betting enthusiasts.

1. Jake Fraser-McGurk

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk retained him for ₹9 crore, which could be a nightmare for opponent bowlers. Known for his aggressive batting style, McGurk has already showcased his talent in the IPL with an explosive strike rate of 234.04. His ability to score quickly and dominate bowlers makes him a perfect fit for the IPL format. With a stellar track record in domestic and international cricket, McGurk could be a match-winner for Delhi Capitals this season.

2. Axar Patel

Axar Patel is one of Delhi Capitals' most reliable and experienced players. He has also been part of Delhi Capitals for a long time. Known for his all-around ability, Axar has consistently performed for the IPL team and the nationals over the past few years. His calm approach makes him a strong candidate for the team's captaincy. If DC management handed him the leadership role, Axar's experience in critical game conditions could prove invaluable in guiding the team through challenging moments.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav needs no introduction to the finest spin bowling attack. He has been search of Kolkata Knight Riders, who played many seasons for them and joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Yadav has consistently performed, whether playing for the country or IPL. Kuldeep played a key role in winning the India Champions Trophy 2025. In his IPL career of 84 matches, he has taken 87 wickets with an economy of 8.20 with 4 four-wicket hauls. He has always been an X Factor and will continue to do so for the Delhi Capitals.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, signed by Delhi Capitals at 14 crores, is one of the season's marquee signings. Previously part of Punjab and Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul brings a wealth of experience and class to the squad. Known for his calm yet impactful batting, Rahul can master the innings or accelerate as needed. His past leadership experience also makes him a strong contender for captaincy, which is still undisclosed, adding another dimension to his value for the squad.

5. Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is a symbol of pace with precision. After an impressive season with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, he took 17 wickets in 14 matches with a strike rate of 14.76. He also played a pivotal role in the title winner's exceptional performance in the final. In a mega auction for IPL 2025, Starc has signed Delhi Capitals. His ability to bowl feet-breaking yorkers, especially in the death overs, makes him a game-changer. Starc's presence will undoubtedly boost Delhi's pace attack, giving them an edge in crucial game moments.

While Rishabh Pant's absence is a significant blow, Axar and KL Rahul could be better replacements for him. Delhi Capitals have ensured they are not short on firepower. With players like Axar Patel, Jack Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep, the team is a perfect blend of experience and young talent. Each player mentioned above has the potential to turn the game single-handedly, and these players make Delhi Capitals a formidable opponent in IPL 2025.

The big question remains: Can these star-studded performers finally deliver Delhi Capitals their first-ever IPL title? Only time will tell, but one thing is sure—this IPL season will be an exciting ride for Delhi Capitals fans.