10 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengaluru

Just In
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Wing has arrested 10 foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking and initiated further investigations into the case.
In a joint operation with local police in Hennur, authorities apprehended a foreign national and seized banned narcotics worth ₹8 lakh, including 55 grams of MDMA crystal and 3 kg of ganja. The accused was previously booked under the NDPS Act at Baiyappanahalli Police Station in 2024.
During a raid in Chikkajala, three foreign nationals (two men and one woman) residing illegally were taken into custody and presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). They have been sent to the Foreigners Detention Centre.
Similarly, a foreign national was arrested in Amruthahalli and handed over to the FRRO, following which he was sent to the detention centre.
In another operation in Vidyaranyapura, two foreign nationals (one man and one woman) residing without valid documentation were arrested and sent to the detention centre after being presented before the FRRO.
A foreign national in Govindapura was apprehended for failing to appear before the court despite securing bail in an NDPS case. The court had issued a warrant against him, leading to his judicial custody.
Additionally, in Puttenahalli, another foreign national who had obtained bail in an NDPS case but failed to appear before the court was arrested. A warrant was issued against him, and he has now been placed in judicial custody.
Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated that the city police are intensifying their crackdown on drug-related crimes and illegal residency among foreign nationals.