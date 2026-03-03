109 Kannadigas stranded in West Asia conflict zone

Bengaluru:At least 109 Kannadigas are stranded in conflict-affected countries in West Asia, and the government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety, State Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday.

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the Minister said a helpline was activated from Saturday night after Chief Minister’s directions, and the State’s disaster management wing has been coordinating with authorities in New Delhi. “So far, 109 people have contacted us. There is no need to panic. We are in touch with the Centre and our Resident Commissioner in Delhi,” he said.

According to the Minister, around 100 of those who reached out are in the UAE, while nine are in Bahrain. Some are reportedly stranded at airports in Dubai and Bahrain, facing visa-related issues that prevent them from exiting airport premises. The State has shared their details with the Ministry of External Affairs, which will coordinate with local embassies to facilitate assistance, including temporary visas where possible.

Special evacuation flights cannot be operated immediately due to suspension of air traffic in the conflict zone, he said, adding that flights can resume only after a ceasefire. “It may take four days or even a week. Until then, they must remain calm and follow local government advisories,” he urged.

The State has set up a helpline (080-22253707) and plans to issue separate assistance numbers for the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. The Minister said Karnataka is prepared to bear expenses incurred by the Centre for evacuation, irrespective of cost, but assistance must be routed through the Union government.

District-wise data show the highest number of stranded persons are from Ballari (32) and Bengaluru (25), followed by Davanagere (9) and other districts. Only one minor injury has been reported so far, with no information on serious casualties.