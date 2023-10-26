12 people from Gorantla dies in freak mishap

Chikkaballapura - A devastating road accident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in an unimaginable tragedy as a tanker lorry and a Tata Sumo collided near the traffic police station on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura. The collision had a grave toll, claiming the lives of 12 individuals.

The Tata Sumo was en route to Bangalore from Bagepally when the unfortunate incident occurred. The dense fog that enveloped the area hindered the driver's visibility, leading to a collision with the lorry. The impact was severe, with the front of the Tata Sumo bearing the brunt of the force, resulting in the tragic demise of 12 occupants.

While the identities of the victims and their places of origin remain undisclosed at this time, it is confirmed that the casualties include both women and children. The Chikkaballapura police arrived at the accident site to initiate a investigation into the incident.

Chikkaballapura district Superintendent of Police, DL Nagesh, said among the 12 victims, three were women and one a child. A woman's condition remains critical, while the others tragically lost their lives. The deceased are believed to be residents of Gorantla in Andhra Pradesh, hailing from various towns in the region.