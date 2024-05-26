Two girls drown in Kerala river

Live
Thiruvananthapuram: Two girls, who were cousins, died by drowning in Chalakudy river in Ernakulam district on Sunday.
The deceased are identified as Megha and Jwala Lakshmi.
According to police, a group of five women including three girls reached the Chalakudy river for a dip after attending the funeral services of their relative.
While the two women did not enter the river, the three girls went in and strong currents swept them away. One girl was rescued by the local people after those on the bank raised an alarm. However, Megha and Jwala Lakshmi could not be saved.
