  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Two girls drown in Kerala river

Two girls drown in Kerala river
x
Highlights

Two girls, who were cousins, died by drowning in Chalakudy river in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Two girls, who were cousins, died by drowning in Chalakudy river in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

The deceased are identified as Megha and Jwala Lakshmi.

According to police, a group of five women including three girls reached the Chalakudy river for a dip after attending the funeral services of their relative.

While the two women did not enter the river, the three girls went in and strong currents swept them away. One girl was rescued by the local people after those on the bank raised an alarm. However, Megha and Jwala Lakshmi could not be saved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X