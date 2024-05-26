Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final

Kuala Lumpur: Ace Indian shutter PV Sindhu finished runner-up at the Malayasia Masters, BWF Super 500 turnament, after losing to second seed Chinese Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final, here on Sunday.

Sindhu, seeded fifth in the tournament, suffered a hard fought 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 loss at the hands of asian Champion Wang in a match that lasted for 79 minutes at the Axiata Arena.

It was the 28-year-old Indian's first BWF World Tour Final since Spain Masters in April 2023. Overall, it was her seventh tournament of the year. She has returned from injury at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February.

More to follow.