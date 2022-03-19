148 foreign students enrol in University of Mysore

Mysuru: As many as 148 foreign students have enrolled for various cources in the University of Mysore this academic year.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof G. Hemanth Kumar disclosed this during the orientation programme organised by the International Centre at Rani Bahadur auditorium at Manasagangotri on Friday.

Hemanth Kumar said UoM is the only university in the State to have so many number of foreign students enrolling for various courses this academic year. Of the 148 foreigners, 92 students are from Afganistan alone." He attributed the trend to decreasing cases of Covid-19 and return of normalcy.

Hemanth Kumar assured the foreign students that the university will take good care of them till they complete their education. The students should focus on achieving their academic goals and honing skills, he advised.

Prof G.R. Janardhan, Director of International Centre, University of Mysore, said, "The varsity receives students from 38 foreign countries. The enrolment had stopped due to Covid-19. Now, the students are returning to the campus".

International Students Advisory, a handbook on dos and don'ts for foreign students was also released on the occasion.