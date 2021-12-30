2 Bengaluru students get MIT admission before passing 12th exams

Bengaluru: For the first time in Karnataka, two students have secured admission to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US, in the same year before qualifying in their 12th Board Examinations, based on their outstanding academic track record.

Abhay Bestrapalli and Mohit Hulse have proved how hard work and outstanding mentorship could do wonders. Currently, Abhay is studying in Delhi Public School, East, Bengaluru and Mohit Hulse is studying in Kumarans, Mallasandra.

Apart from higher grades in academics, MIT takes into consideration holistic achievements of students that define their personality in order to make a global citizen of repute, with a potential to contribute to humanity across the world in future. MIT grants admission to students via Early Mode and Overall Mode. Its rigorous admission process is reflected in intake of only 7 percent in the current year as compared to 11 percent in the previous years.

In the last eight years, for the Early Mode of admissions, MIT's autonomous nature of intake shows the strict parameters for scrutinizing and selecting global talent. The two students have proven their worth by getting selected for the Early Mode of admissions in the institute of repute.

Congratulating Abhay and Mohit for their stupendous achievement, Mahesh Yadav, mentor of the students at ALLEN said, "We are proud to be the guide and guru of these bright students who have been moulded for the past 5 to 7 years by ALLEN's culture of hard work and excellence."

An event was organised to honour the two bright students. "It's a glorious and proud occasion for the entire nation and an inspiration for the entire student fraternity," said Mahesh Yadav who heads ALLEN South India operations. He is a key member of the Chemistry department faculty at ALLEN.