2 Mysuru MLAs Covid positive, Karnataka crossed 7,000 deaths

Mysuru: Two Congress MLAs of Mysuru district Anil Chikkamadu and Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath were tested positive for Covid-19.



Anil Chikkamadu is under home isolation. Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath, his wife, daughter, and nephew who is the daughter of State president of women's Congress Pushpa Amarnath were tested positive for Covid-19. All of them are under home isolation.

In Mysuru district, JD (S) leader MLA who represents the Chamundeswari constituency G T Devegowda, KR constituency MLA BJP leader S A Ramdas and son of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress MLA (Yatindra Varuna Constituency) Dr Yatindra tested positive. They were discharged from various hospitals after fully recovering from the infection.

In Mysuru, so far 24,449 people tested positive for Covid-19, 562 succumbed to the infection. Currently, there are 6,962 active cases. Meanwhile, Karnataka breached the 7,000 mark on Friday as the state reported 130 fatalities, while 9,464 new cases took the total infection count to 4,40,411. Recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases, with a record 12,545 patients getting discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 3,34,999.

The day also saw the state testing 64,699 samples, including 28,350 using rapid antigen kits as the cumulative number of specimens examined crossed the 36.5 lakh mark.

The state's cumulative positive cases stood at 4,40,411, including 7,067 deaths and 3,34,999 discharges, the health the department said in its bulletin.

It said there were 98,326 active cases, of whom 97,556 are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 770 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum of 32 of the 130 deaths reported on Friday, followed by Mysuru (13), Belagavi and Dharwad (9), Ballari and Shivamogga (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Koppal (5), among others.

Most of those who succumbed had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).