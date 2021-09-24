20% Of Beds In Hospitals Would Be Earmarked For Children Ahead Of The Third Wave, Says Karnataka Health Minister

On Thursday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the state government has implemented many steps to prepare for a probable third wave of COVID-19, notably allocating 20% of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health facilities for children. He added that children would be especially in danger throughout the likely third wave of COVID, according to the Technical Advisory Committee (composed of experts). As a result, the government has prepared 25,870 oxygen-supported beds and 502 pediatric ventilators, including in the government and in the private sectors both.



He continued further adding to that about 285 pediatricians, 1,250 medical officers, 1,202 nurses, and 85 pediatricians engaged on July 6-7. He also stated that ithad received specific preparation in treating the third wave of COVID. He also said that a few additional pieces of the necessary equipment are still on the way, and they will be delivered to hospitals within two to three weeks. Children will be allocated 20% of beds at district and taluk hospitals, as well as community health centers, according to the Minister.

To combat the third wave and to prevent the same dire situation that arose during the second wave, the state government is fulfilling all the necessary equipment and improving the infrastructure. The state government is also trying its level best to safeguard the most unsafe zone of the population; children, as the experts had already warned that these groups can be adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the health department in Karnataka recorded 836 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total infection tally to 29,71,044 and the death toll to 37,683. There were also 852 discharges on the day, bringing the total count of recoveries in the state to 29,19,742 so far.