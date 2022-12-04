200 underprivileged youth to be trained in New-Age Vocational Skills to be trained

Bengaluru: In a bid to elevate the socio-economic profiles of the underprivileged youth in Bangalore, iOPEX Technologies has partnered with Yuva Parivartan, a leading Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) working in the slums of Bangalore for more than 15 years, to provide training in vocational skills to these youth through its existing Livelihood Development Centre (LDC).

More than 200 underprivileged youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years will be provided with short-term livelihood-oriented courses in Computer Science, Accounts, Retail Sales and Apparel Making.

Entrepreneurial training will be provided as part of the programto ignite the idea of self-employment in them.

Post the completion of the program, trained and certified youth will be linked to livelihood opportunities. For the students who would like to take up jobs, placements in local businesses would be identified. However, for the youth interested in self-employment, they will be helped with setting up of individual businesses or contracts. Commenting on the importance of skill development among the youth from underprivileged sections of the society, Shiv Kumar,Chairman and Chief Mentor, iOPEX Technologies, said, "It is vital to re-ignite the urban and the peri-urban youth and drive them towards skill development for ensuring healthy sustainable livelihoods.

It is critical to ensure that they rise up from drastic poverty and their socio-economic condition improves for adequate development."The company's LDC in Bangalore is located in the slums of KGHalli. The area is surrounded by slums of Modi Garden, IdgaMohala, TipuMohalaand Roshan Nagar. As per a baseline survey conducted by Yuva Parivartan in March, 2022, there are more than 3,000 youth in the age groups of 18 to 35 years who have either lost or have no source of livelihoods, especially post-pandemic. There are close to 1,800 youth in this area who are in a need of skill-based livelihood training.