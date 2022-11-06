2023 Polls: Congress puts forward conditions to party ticket aspirants

Bengaluru: The Congress party aspirants who wish to contest in the 2023 Assembly Elections (Karnataka Assembly Elections) were allowed to apply from Saturday and around 100 aspirants have already submitted the application. But the KPCC has imposed a condition on the applicants that they cannot contest against an officially announced candidate if they lose the ticket.

The application is being distributed in the KPCC office itself and this clause is mentioned in the application. If the aspirant who has applied does not get a ticket, he cannot contest against the candidate of the party.

Many aspirants are showing interest to contest from the Congress party in many constituencies of the state. For this reason, KPCC has advised all aspirants to apply for tickets. Along with the application, it is suggested to give a DD of two lakh rupees as building fund along with the five thousand rupees application amount. The deadline to apply is November 15.

But the KPCC has taken this precaution in view of the possibility of rebellion if tickets are lost. The aspirant has to agree to this condition at the time of application. Congress is already preparing for the elections. District-wise meetings are held on the outskirts of the city. Recently, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other prominent leaders were present in the meeting led by Congress State In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress, which is gearing up for the upcoming state assembly elections, has invited applications from the party's election ticket aspirants. Incumbent MLAs seeking tickets are also required to apply. In addition, a donation of Rs 2 lakh has been suggested.

Application submission is allowed from November 5 to 15. A fee of Rs 5,000 has to be paid while taking the application. While submitting the filled application, the general category applicants will have to attach Rs 2 lakh DD and membership details, along with the application while submitting, for SC/ST applicants there will be 50 per cent concession and they will have to attach Rs 1 lakh DD.

Everyone who wants Congress ticket including me should apply. Here the party is more important than the individual. The amount from the application fee will be credited to the party's building work fund, said KPCC president DK Shivakumar on November 2.

Anyone who wants to come can apply for a Congress ticket. Such people should accept the ideology of the party. There is also a committee to check on the return of those who left the party. Accordingly, the next decision will be made. There is no age limit to apply. We don't even have a mentoring board. 92 year old Shamanur Shivashankarappa is with us. We will not leave the father and mother out of the house, said DK Shivakumar.