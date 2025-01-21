  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

35-yr-old with heart disease has safe delivery

35-yr-old with heart disease has safe delivery
x
Highlights

Pregnancy causes stress on the heart and circulatory system because the blood volume rises from 30% to 50%, which puts more strain on the heart valve.

Bengaluru : Pregnancy causes stress on the heart and circulatory system because the blood volume rises from 30% to 50%, which puts more strain on the heart valve. In India, congenital heart disease and rheumatic heart disease are the most prevalent forms of heart illness during pregnancy. Preeclampsia, anaemia, premature labour, and intrauterine foetal development restriction are among the obstetric problems that frequently affect pregnant women with heart disease.

“Sohini (name changed), a 35-year-old woman who had been married for ten years, had a history of rheumatic heart disease.

In 2006, she had to have a prosthetic valve placement because of blockage of a heart valve. Although this valve replacement saved her life, there were still concerns, such as the possibility of infection and clot development. She had to be on high-dose of blood thinners for that. She consulted Infertility specialist for pregnancy.

‘While being evaluated for fertility concerns, she became pregnantnaturally. Unfortunately, 10 weeks into her natural pregnancy, she miscarried.

She underwent minor surgery for termination of pregnancy. Even after carefully following her cardiologist’s advice, she had valve obstruction, which required a second replacement procedure,” shared Dr. Varini N, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Milann Fertility Center, Bengaluru.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick