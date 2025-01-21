35-yr-old with heart disease has safe delivery

Bengaluru : Pregnancy causes stress on the heart and circulatory system because the blood volume rises from 30% to 50%, which puts more strain on the heart valve. In India, congenital heart disease and rheumatic heart disease are the most prevalent forms of heart illness during pregnancy. Preeclampsia, anaemia, premature labour, and intrauterine foetal development restriction are among the obstetric problems that frequently affect pregnant women with heart disease.

“Sohini (name changed), a 35-year-old woman who had been married for ten years, had a history of rheumatic heart disease.

In 2006, she had to have a prosthetic valve placement because of blockage of a heart valve. Although this valve replacement saved her life, there were still concerns, such as the possibility of infection and clot development. She had to be on high-dose of blood thinners for that. She consulted Infertility specialist for pregnancy.

‘While being evaluated for fertility concerns, she became pregnantnaturally. Unfortunately, 10 weeks into her natural pregnancy, she miscarried.

She underwent minor surgery for termination of pregnancy. Even after carefully following her cardiologist’s advice, she had valve obstruction, which required a second replacement procedure,” shared Dr. Varini N, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Milann Fertility Center, Bengaluru.