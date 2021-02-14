42 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa government on Saturday transferred 42 IAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle. This is the highest number of IAS transfers after Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister in 2019.

According to Chief Minister's office, senior IAS officer Dr K.V. Thrilok Chandra was appointed Commissioner of Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services in place of Pankaj Pandey. Thrilok Chandra is currently heading Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner J Manjunath has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district replacing G N Shivamurthy. Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Urban Development, while Dr J Ravishankar who is Principal Secretary, Urban Development, has been transferred to Kannada and Culture Department in place of Rashmi Mahesh, who has been transferred to Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The government on Saturday also transferred several district commissioners. Mandya DC M.V. Venkatesh has been transferred and posted as Commissioner for Watershed Development; Chikkamagaluru DC Bagadi Gautham has been posted as additional commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement); Raichur DC R Venkatesh Kumar has been transferred to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, Kalburgi; Bengaluru Urban DC GN Shivamurthy has been transferred as Commissioner for Cane Development and Director for Sugar, Tumakur DC K Rakesh Kumar has been transferred to Tourism as Director.

Kolar DC C Sathyabhama, Chamarajanagar DC Ravi MR, Uttara Kannada DC K Harish Kumar and Bengaluru Rural DC PM Ravindra were also transferred.