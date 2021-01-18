43-year-old dies three days after being administered vaccine

Ballary: Since the rollout of the Covid vaccine, a total of 3.8 lakh people have been vaccinated across the country. In Ballary, a 43-year-old man, Nagaraj is said to have died after he was administered vaccine on January 16. However, the state health department said that he died due to cardio-pulmonary failure. The postmortem is underway at Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences.



He was a Group D working as an attendant in Sandur General Hospital. The district administration of Ballary stated that Nagraj had comorbodities. This is the second death after the a 43-year-old ward boy had died in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.