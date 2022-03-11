6 Years - Old Girl Raped In Bengaluru Got Justice After 8 Long Years

A 6-year-old child was raped by her Hindi teacher at Bengaluru's Indiranagar Cambridge School eight years ago. She finally received justice this week.

Now, in 2022, at the age of 14, that small girl has finally received justice for an offence that impacted her life. The accused will now serve the next 20 years in prison, giving her closure and the confidence to continue on with her life.

She was raped in 2014, she had no idea what had occurred to her; it was only after she complained to her mother about irritation in her private parts, after which it was discovered that she had been sexually attacked. Her mother had taken her to a gynaecologist, who verified 'rape' but refused to write it down.

Without a choice, the mother had no choice but to send her daughter to school the following day. She attempted to obtain an explanation from the accused as well as other teachers, but received no response. She was not sure and aware of what her alternatives were as a housekeeping employee at a private organisation.

Later she told about the incident to a coworker and expressed about her situation, who urged her to phone the Child Helpline. After repeated tries, they sought assistance from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who assisted the family in filing a complaint.

After the victim recognised the Hindi teacher, police launched an investigation based on the family's accusation, and he was detained. The hospital did not undertake a medical test until two police intervention was there.

On October 30, 2014, the accused was arrested and charged with rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Indiranagar Cambridge School will also face charges under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating safety regulations.

The accused was released on bail five years later, in 2019. Then he was captured a second time and sent to Central Prison.

Satheesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division) said that the defendant confessed to the crime. The police had an easier time with this case because the victim was quite specific in her testimonies and described the crime, including the location of the act.