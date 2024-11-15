63% parents give milk to their kids to maintain intake of calcium

Bengaluru: As the nation celebrates Children’s Day, Godrej Jersey carried out a survey amongst the Indian parents to understand their rationale of giving milk to their child. While some highlighted the need to remain fit and weight management in addition to gaining some energy and as a meal replacement, 63% Bengaluru-based parents and 60% parents across the country said that they give milk to their kids to maintain intake of calcium.

Titled ‘Bottoms Up…India Says Cheers to Milk!’ the comprehensive study covering consumer responses from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, provides valuable insights into evolving consumer preferences and industry trends. Beyond understanding the parents’ rationale for giving milk to their child, the survey also tried understanding which milk-based products they prefer for their kid.

Commenting on the findings, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey said, “Multiple research studies globally and in India have proven the nutritional value of milk which is good for children. Consisting of high nutritional quality protein, calcium, phosphorus and vitamin A, it is widely an imperative for growing children. Amidst this, it is encouraging to see from our consumer survey on why parents prefer to give milk to their kids.”

Another interesting insight which came from report was that 90 per cent of Indian kids drink milk more than 4-5 times a week and more than 40 per cent of parents were open to consider flavoured milk as a school meal, or for consumption during the day, or more specifically during playtime.

The survey was designed and conducted by YouGov. Creamline Dairy Products Limited, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a diversified food and agri-business conglomerate of Godrej Group sells the products under the brand name Godrej Jersey.