6.7 kg Ganja Seized in Mangaluru Anti-Drug Crackdown

Mangaluru: In a major anti-drug operation, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested a 30-year-old man and seized 6.7 kg of ganja worth ₹1.62 lakh. The accused, Akhilesh, a resident of Ambalapadi in Udupi district, was allegedly transporting the banned substance from Mumbai to sell in the Mulki area of Mangaluru, targeting students and the general public.

The raid, conducted near Bappanadu in Mulki, followed a tip-off regarding the accused’s illegal activities. Apart from the ganja, police also recovered a mobile phone and ₹660 in cash. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹1.63 lakh.

Investigations revealed that Akhilesh, motivated by the desire for a luxurious lifestyle, smuggled ganja from Mumbai to Mangaluru by train. He has a history of criminal activities, with six cases registered against him, including theft, assault, drug peddling, and substance abuse.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, with active participation from Inspectors Shyam Sundar H.M., PSI Sudeep M.V., ASIs Ram Poojari and Sheenappa, and other team members.

A case has been registered at the Mulki Police Station, and further investigations are underway.