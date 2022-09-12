7-Year-Old Boy In Karnataka Suffered 40% Burns After Teacher Poured Hot Water On Him

A disturbing occurrence occurred when a teacher sprayed boiling water on a 7-year-old boy for urinating on his school clothes, causing 40% burns. The incident happened on September 9 at a primary school managed by a group named Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe in Santekallur village, Karnataka's Raichur district.

According to police, the second-grade pupil has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment there. The accused teacher was recognized as Huligeppa.

An officer stated despite having knowledge of the situation, they haven't heard of any complaints. No FIR has been filed as of yet. Although their staff visited the school. The officer noted that the education department should submit any suo moto complaints rather than the police because the school is under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, this is not the only case where the teacher has been found molesting the students. Days before to the incident, a teacher at an Aaganawadi daycare facility in Tumkur, Karnataka, burned a 3-year-old boy's genitalia. The boy peed in his underwear and as a result the teacher and her helper burned his genitalia.

Rashmi, a 28-year-old assistant teacher, was named as the defendant. The young child is a member of the Korama Dalit community. Police claimed that after the incident, the accused teacher tried to make amends and settle the conflict without resorting to legal action. The victim's family, however, insisted on stringent measures and had already filed a FIR against the teacher who was charged. The teacher has also received notification from the Women and Child Welfare Department.