82 "Pashu Sanjeevini" Ambulances Are Scheduled To Be Received In Belgavi, Karnataka

On July 17, Prabhu Chauhan, the minister in charge of animal husbandry in the state of Karnataka, stated that 82 Pashu Sanjeevini (mobile veterinary vehicles) ambulances will be dedicated in the Belagavi districts on July 19.



In his remarks, the Minister mentioned that when BS Yediyurappa was the state's chief minister, the animal husbandry department in Kalyana Karnataka inaugurated 15 Pashu Sanjeevini ambulances using funds from the state government.



While expressing the thoughts, Prabhu Chauhan said that they are really interested in expanding this project to offer good medical care to other animals, including cows, oxen, and buffaloes.

For the welfare of farmers and animals, 70 of the 275 Pashu Sanjeevani ambulances have been launched in the Bangalore division. In order to assist farmers and livestock carers, Pashu Sanjeevini Yojana is executed through well-equipped surgical vans for the preservation, care, and health care of cattle.

Each treatment truck, according to the minister, would have a veterinarian, a veterinary assistant, and a driver.

In honour of Pashu Sanjeevini, the state government dedicated 15 veterinary medical vehicles that are used to treat cows, oxen, pigs, and buffaloes. Chauhan added that the central government has given the state 275 mobile veterinary vehicles, the first in the nation, in appreciation of the Pashu Sanjeevini initiative.

Meanwhile, on May 7, the Bangalore division's 70 ambulances were officially launched as part of this. In his explanation, he said that he has always worked to keep cattle from being fed to unauthorised slaughterhouses by running district government cowsheds in the districts of Chikmagalur, Vijayapur, Kolar, and Tumkur.