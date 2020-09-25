83-year-old noted flutist conquers Coronavirus

Mysuru: At a time when Covid 19 fear still haunts people especially those from rural areas, 83 year old noted flutist from a remote village, who was in covid ICU for 10 days at Covid hospital in Mysuru, has won the battle of Covid 19 with all will power and has recovered, and has turned an inspiration for the covid patients.



C S Nagaraj, from Chilkunda village of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district is the said flutist.

His elder son 53 year old Venktesh Murthy, a flutist too, who has stayed at the hospital with full PPE kit for 13 days to take care of his father, and has even counseled other covid patients at the Covid hospital spoke to The Hans India about his father. And he said, "My father who suffered fever was taken to Public Health Centre at Hunsur. And on 10 September his swab test confirmed that he was positive for covid 19. He was immediately shifted to Covid hospital in Mysuru. He was in general ward for three days. Since his condition became a little critical he was kept in Covid ICU for 10 days and he was on oxygen support too for a while. He doesn't have any co-morbid conditions including BP or Diabetes, but he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. When he heard that he was tested positive for covid 19, he was not worried, and he had all confidence and will power that he would recover. He kept himself strong by chanting Vedas and manthras within himself, silently. And he has recovered and was discharged on 22 September. And he is back to our village Chilkunda. And though he has age related weakness, he has even been walking without any support," he said.

Born as son of a flutist C T Srinivasmurthy, Nagaraj also mastered flute from his teacher Venkatanarayana Udupa Shasthri. Nagaraj has given thousands of concerts till the age of 70, and until the age of 78 he has trained hundreds of students. And he is even the recipient of several awards including 'venuvaadana vishaarada', and 'sangeetha tapaswi' award given by JSS and others.

His entire family is full of musicians. Nagaraj's younger brother C S Sheshamurthy is also a noted flutist. And his elder son is also a flutist, and younger son C N Srinivasmurthy is a famous violinist and three daughters are vocalists. Agriculture and music has been his world. And he is back to his world of music and relaxing at home relaxing listening to music at his village Chilkunda and has inspired other patients with all his will power.

In his video message to other covid patients, Nagaraj shared, "If one stays courageous and co operates with doctors, by having all confidence in them, one can easily recover from covid 19. One should not have fear,". And he has thanked all doctors and staff at the covid hospital for treating him cordially and with all care and affection.

"Nagaraj's positive attitude and family support, dedicated team to treat has helped him recover. His will power and response to treatment was indeed inspiring to not just other patients but also doctors treating them," District surgeon, incharge of Covid hospital, Dr Rajeswari devi said.

"Breathing exercise helps fight covid, so since he was flutist, his lung reserve might have helped him recover like other musicians like play back singer SP Balasubramaniam", a doctor who treated him said. According to Mysuru district surveillance officer, Dr Shivaprasad, 130 covid 19 positive patients in Mysuru district have remained untraceable, as they have either given wrong number or switched off their number, due to fear of covid 19.