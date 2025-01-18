8th International Kite Festival Takes Flight at Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 8th International Kite Festival was inaugurated today at Tannirbhavi Beach, Mangaluru, by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who highlighted the potential of transforming the festival into a competitive sport alongside promoting tourism.

Speaking at the event, Minister Gundu Rao expressed optimism about the festival’s ability to draw larger crowds and international participants in the coming years. “Seeing a world champion kite flyer from Greece participating in this year’s event is a testament to the festival’s growing appeal. We must plan to organise the festival on a grander, competitive scale next year,” he said.

Thousands of tourists thronged the beach, enjoying the vibrant spectacle of kites soaring across the skies. The festival has attracted participants and enthusiasts from countries like England, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Italy, Sweden, Indonesia, and Portugal, as well as Indian states such as Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, and Gujarat.

A Premier Destination for Kite Flying

Tourists lauded Tannirbhavi Beach as an ideal location for kite flying due to its favourable winds. During an interaction with the visitors, Minister Gundu Rao noted their enthusiasm and pledged to continue supporting the festival. Several participants remarked that Tannirbhavi is among the best kite-flying locations in the world.

Team Mangaluru’s Vibrant Contributions

The event was meticulously organised by Team Mangaluru, an amateur kite-flying group, with the sponsorship of ONGC MRPL and the support of the district administration as part of the Karavali Utsav. Team Mangaluru showcased kites inspired by Kathakali, Yakshagana, Pushpaka Vimana, Gajaraja Garuda, and traditional Indian couples. These unique creations have previously represented Indian culture at international kite festivals in countries like France, Italy, England, Canada, Korea, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Qatar.

A Festival of Unity and Culture

Themed “One Sky, One Earth, One Family,” the festival aimed to foster cultural exchange and camaraderie between nations. Highlights included stunt kites performing aerial acrobatics, massive inflatable kites resembling balloons, a series kites strung together in dazzling formations, and bird-shaped kites gracefully soaring through the sky.