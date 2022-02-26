A lake exclusively for animals, birds

Mysuru: During summer everyone faces shortage of drinking water. Civic bodies struggle hard to meet the drinking water needs of the residents in their respective areas. Such being the plight of humans, one can imagine the cruel fate that befalls animals and birds.

But here is a village that personifies sacrifice in hard times by dedicating an entire lake for the exclusive use of animals and birds. The villagers of Mosambayanahalli in Mysuru taluk have repaired the lake and put up a sign board declaring that the water is only for consumption of animals and birds.

About nine years ago the people had faced a lot of hardships during the summer due to shortage of drinking water triggered by drought. It is said that scant rainfall had pushed the villagers to the brink. It was during this testing times the villagers realised the sufferings of domestic animals faced to quench their thirst. Cattles were taken to water sources miles away.

They decided to revive the lake by desilting it through mass 'shramadan' so that there would be some water in summers for voiceless animals and birds.

If anybody uses the water for other purposes, the villagers will have them booked by police under sections of IPC. For the past nine years the lake has been a perennial source of drinking water for animals and birds. Their noble act has a positive spin off effect as the ground water level has increase.

Villager are forbidden from putting the lake water which is always clean to such unimportant purposes as washing vehicles. Villagers are happy that they are able to conserve the water to quench the thirst of the innocent voiceless beings.