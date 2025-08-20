A new lens on Indian cinema: A conversation with Fowzia Fathima

Bengaluru: In a realm long dominated by men, Fowzia Fathima has not only carved a formidable space for herself but has also dedicated her career to paving the way for other women.

A renowned cinematographer and the founder of the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC), she is a trailblazer who believes a woman’s perspective is a game-changer behind the camera.

In a candid interview, Fowzia shares her insights on the unique contributions of female DPs, the power of community, and how a new generation is bringing a fresh lens to Indian cinema.

Q: How do female cinematographers bring a fresh perspective to storytelling in Indian cinema?

A: It all comes down to empathy. Women often have a deeper, more innate sense of empathy, which is a game-changer when it comes to visual storytelling. This isn’t just about capturing a scene; it’s about feeling it. This sensitivity allows female DPs to connect with characters on a more intimate level, translating their emotions and inner worlds directly onto the screen. It results in a visual language that’s not just about aesthetics but is deeply rooted in human emotion, giving the audience a richer, more nuanced experience. This also fosters a spirit of collaboration on set, creating a more inclusive and connected creative process.

Q: What unique skills and creative visions do women DPs contribute to the visual language of a film?

A: Women DPs are driven by an incredible need to prove themselves. In a male-dominated industry, we constantly feel the need to go the extra mile, to meticulously address every technical and creative challenge. This isn’t just about a desire to perform well; it’s about a fierce dedication to being taken seriously for our craft. This push for excellence translates into a unique creative vision one that is both ambitious and incredibly detailed. We don’t just contribute; we elevate the visual language of a film with an intensity and precision that comes from a place of passion and resilience.

Q: How have pioneering women in cinematography paved the way for others to follow in the Indian film industry?

A: Pioneering women DPs are trailblazers who aren’t afraid to take a stand. I remember being challenged back in 1995 when I was trying to get a seat at a television institute. I was told women wouldn’t stay in the profession, but I was adamant about making my mark. This ability to stand your ground and voice your truth is a powerful source of inspiration. It shows other women that it’s possible to not only enter the field but also to excel in it. To truly pave the way, we must also build a community. That’s why I created a growing Facebook group in 2015 for women in cinematography because you can’t be afraid to connect, build networks, and empower each other.

Q: What kinds of support systems or collectives exist to help women cinematographers thrive and share their work?

A: We have to build our own support systems. My Facebook group is a perfect example: a collective born from the need to connect and share. But we also need more formal structures, like the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC). These collectives are vital because they create a space where we can track each other’s work, share resources, and provide a sense of community. They are essential for ensuring that women in the field have a place to turn for support, mentorship, and opportunities.

Q: What can we as an audience do to celebrate and uplift the work of women behind the camera in India?

A: As an audience, your role is to go beyond just the final product. It’s about raising awareness of the incredible body of work and the craft that goes into it. We need to create platforms and spaces like the IWCC website where the work of women cinematographers is not only showcased but also explained. By actively seeking out and celebrating films shot by women and promoting these collectives, you help give credit where it’s due. You play a crucial part in ensuring that their artistry is seen, understood, and appreciated by a wider audience.