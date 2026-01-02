A visionary who built institutions: Nitte University Chancellor Vinaya Hegde dies at 86

Mangaluru: N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte University and one of Karnataka’s most influential educationists, passed away on Thursday morning, marking the end of a chapter in the evolution of private higher education in the country. He was 86.

Hegde’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Shivabhag, Mangaluru, for public homage till 3 pm on Thursday, after which they will be taken to the Nitte campus. Members of the academic community, students and well-wishers will pay their respects in the evening.

Widely known for his institution-building abilities, Hegde was instrumental in creating a network of professional colleges that reshaped Dakshina Kannada’s educational landscape. His initiatives in engineering, medical and management education helped the region emerge as a preferred destination for higher studies, particularly in southern India.

Born on April 3, 1939, he was the son of Justice K.S. Hegde, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a judge of the Supreme Court. Educated at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru and St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru, Hegde initially worked at Canara Workshops Limited before turning entrepreneur. In 1975, he founded Lamina Suspension Products Limited, laying the foundation for his industrial career.

His work earned him multiple honours from industry and academic bodies, including an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University. Beyond awards, colleagues and students recall him for his humility, hands-on leadership and deep commitment to social welfare.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha, daughter Ashwita R. Punja and son Vishal Hegde. Tributes poured in from across political, academic and industrial circles, remembering him as a leader who believed education was the most powerful instrument of social transformation.