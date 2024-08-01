AAP leaders appeal to Minister to protect Bhattarahalli govt school land

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders met Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and submitted a memorandum demanding that the government protect 6 acres and 17 guntas of land belonging to a government boys school in Bhattarahalli Survey No. 19, which comes under KR Pura Assembly constituency.

After submitting the memorandum, Aam Aadmi Party state organising secretary Mohan Dasari said, “We have been fighting against encroachments for the last six months and unfortunately the patalam of BJP MLA Bairathi Basavaraj have come forward to construct a layout by illegally encroaching government land.

“When we personally went and inspected the site, we found that the land belonging to the school, worth hundreds of crores of rupees, adjacent to the Bengaluru-Kolar highway, had been encroached upon, showing that it belonged to a primary school in Pahani till 2020, which was donated for the school 50 years ago,” he said.

The land grabbers by creating fake documents have started building the layout. “We have requested Minister Madhu Bangarappa to protect the government property, he immediately called up the Advocate General and spoke to him. He has promised strict action against land grabbers. Our Aam Aadmi Party will continue its fight till the government school land is taken back and a model school is built there,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Bengaluru city president Dr. Sathish Speaking on the occasion, said that since there is a gold price for land in Bengaluru, the menace of land grabbers has crossed the limits. The Bengaluru city district administration should take note of this and the revenue department and tahsildar should protect the government lands, he said.

They have now hatched a conspiracy to grab the land donated for the school 50 years ago by creating fake documents. The minister has responded to our request. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dileep has been booked by filing a false case by the police and he’s been threatened for his life. We are not afraid of all this, the Aam Aadmi Party will fight against injustice,” he said.

Bengaluru City General Secretary Jagadish Chandra, Bengaluru City Organising Secretary Jagadish Babu, KR Pura area leaders Dilip Kumar, Anil Nachappa and others were present on the occasion.