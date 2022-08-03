AAP releases book on State government's 'failures'

Bengaluru: On the occasion of completing one year of BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Aam Admi Party (AAP) has published a book on series of 'failures'.

Releasing the book, titled "BJPya bogale adalitha" (BJP's fake administration), AAP campaign committee president Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "BJP government has failed to meet people's expectations. The development of the State has slowed down due to the government's 40% commission scam. The BJP is spreading communal hatred to hide its failures and gain political mileage. BJP's bad administration has ruined peace of the common man."

"The achievements of the government are textbook revision controversy, communal hatred, PSI scam, rampant corruption in contract works, etc. In its manifesto for the 2018 elections, the BJP had clearly stated that it would approve the re-strengthening of the Lokayukta institution in its first cabinet meeting if voted to power. But three years after the BJP came to power, the Lokayukta is still in a toothless snake. BJP leaders have been boasting for the last three years that they are ready to strengthen the institution of Lokayukta but no action has been taken in this regard," Mukhyamantri Chandru said.

AAP Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari said, "The state capital Bengaluru has been badly neglected under the BJP rule. Potholes, heaps of garbage, water entering houses, roads becoming like rivers are common. The State government has not been able to supply clean drinking water to many areas in Bengaluru alone. Government schools, government health centres are in a miserable condition without basic amenities,"

