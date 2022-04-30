AAP stages protest against removal of Music University staff

Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the Music University's suddendecision of dismissing 21 of its non-teaching staff. AAP's Mysurudistrict president Malavika Gubbivani has demanded an inquiry into theepisode, payment of 13months' salary arrears to the employees andpunishment to the guilty.

Speaking to the protesting staff in front of the university, she said,"Services of the employees who worked for several years has beenterminated citing irregularities intheir appointment. Hoping that they will eventually get paid, the employees continued to work for 13 months.

The non-renewal of theircontracts has come as a shock to them. The varsity's decision shouldbe rescinded and their wages for 13 months should be paid.

"If there are irregularities in the appointment process, that shouldbe rectified and the guilty should be punished. It's unfair to extract work from them and then deny them their wages. It is regrettable that university turned a blind eye to the protest for the last two months by the employees. The government must resolve the issue atthe earliest," she demanded.