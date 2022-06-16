Abuse of elders by own family members on the rise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: According to a survey, complaints registered with the Elders Helpline (1090) reveal that elders suffer physical, emotional, and financial abuse in silence, with 40 percent of perpetrators of elder abuse recorded at the Helpline being children and family members of the victims. The study also shows that 80 percent of the complaints were about abuse in the form of harassment, neglect, cheating, exploitation, ill-treatment, demand for money or property and so on.

When the form of abuse is observable, it is usually easy to identify. However, when the form of abuse is psychological or emotional, it becomes difficult to detect. Most of these cases go unreported due to fear, and lack of awareness.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was observed on June 15th to raise awareness about abuse as well as neglect of older persons and to talk about the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Elderly people mostly report different forms of abuse by their own family members. "We receive 20-25 formal written complaints every month. The abuse reported ranges from disrespect and verbal abuse to neglect and physical violence. The elders are often harassed, mistreated or humiliated by their own family members including children, relatives or the others. Their own family members and relatives don't talk to them, don't spend time and do not take care of their needs, interests and lifestyle," says Dr Radha S. Murthy, Co-founder and Managing trustee of Nightingales Medical Trust.

They face these problems due to several reasons, one of them being property. "Financial issues, wanting to take away their savings, demanding parents to earn, etc. Furthermore, adjustment problems, alcohol & drug abuse by children, behavioural problems of senior citizens and their mental health issues are also a few explanations for their motives," she reveals.

Every action has a consequence. Similarly, elder abuse can have a major impact on their mental and physical well-being. "Evidence suggests that elder abuse is associated with psychological distress. Compared to physical health outcomes, the impact of elder abuse on psychological well-being is even more devastating, and elders often take a long time to recover from victimization," she adds. Till last month, 10591complaints of serious nature have been registered, out of which 69 percent complaints have been successfully resolved by counsellors and social workers with the support of police and lawyers. Communication is the best way to resolve any issue. "We try to sort it out by calling the opposing party over the phone. If there is no response or the issue isn't resolved, we attempt to understand the issue thoroughly and discuss it individually with both the parties. In case this method doesn't work out, complainant will further be referred to higher officers, police station, or the court of law," she explains. Although elder abuse is a hidden social issue, awareness and consistent communication between individuals will certainly help in keeping the relationship strong. "There is a need to create more awareness and a conducive environment for senior citizens to report the abuse they face. Communication between generations is the key to prevent disputes in the family. The senior citizens need to be empowered and enlightened about the ways to protect themselves," she concludes.