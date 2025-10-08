Accused in 2004 Mangaluru riot case arrested after 12 years

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested a man who had been absconding for over 12 years in connection with a 2004 riot case registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station. The accused, identified as Altaf (47), son of Ismail alias Mohammad, a resident of Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru taluk, was wanted in Crime No. 412/2004 under Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 427, 506, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was pending before the Second Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Mangaluru (C.C. No. 12/2007).

Police sources said Altaf had failed to appear before the court during trial proceedings and had been on the run since, leading the court to classify the case as an “LPC” (Long Pending Case).Acting on a credible tip-off, a police team led by ASI Babu, along with constables Guru B.T. (PC 3264) and Sunil Kumar N. (PC 311), tracked down the accused in the port area of the city on October 5. He was produced before the Mangaluru court, which has remanded him to judicial custody.