Convicts serving lifers for killing partners marry in jail

In the austere confines of Jaipur’s open-air prison, two high-profile murder convicts serving life sentences developed a relationship, which will now culminate in a wedding on Friday. Priya Seth (34) is in jail for trapping a guy on a dating app and later strangling him and stuffing his body into a suitcase. Hanuman Prasad (29) conspired with a woman he was in a relationship with and killed her husband and her kids.

Placed in Sanganer open jail, they fell in love and have decided to get married. Their union, forged within prison walls, follows the grant of a 15-day parole to both convicts earlier this week. The parole was granted after the Rajasthan High Court on January 7 directed the parole committee to decide on their applications within seven days, their counsel Vishram Prajapat said. “Acting on the court’s order, the committee cleared their release, allowing the pair to step out of prison on Wednesday,” he said. The wedding is scheduled to take place in Barodameo in Alwar district, Prasad’s native town.

Sources said the two had grown close over the past year while living at the open-air prison, a facility governed by the Rajasthan Prisoners Open Air Camp Rules, 1972, where selected inmates are permitted to work outside during the day and return to the camp by evening. Seth was convicted for the sensational 2018 Jaipur murder of Dushyant Sharma (27), whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on the city’s outskirts.