Administrative Reforms Commission proposes 189 new recommendations

Bengaluru: In a significant move towards enhancing governance efficiency, the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission (KARC), led by Chairman R.V. Deshpande, has submitted its eighth report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The report introduces 189 new recommendations aimed at streamlining administrative processes and improving public service delivery across the state. A key highlight of the report is the recommendation to fill approximately 15,000 vacant positions across 23 government departments. This initiative is expected to bolster administrative capacity and address service delivery challenges arising from staffing shortages.

The report also emphasises the need to revisit the criteria for identifying Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. It suggests that the government consider revising the existing standards to more accurately reflect the socio-economic conditions of households, ensuring that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the commission recommends the integration of various departmental databases, including ration cards, employee records, and birth-death registrations. Such integration aims to facilitate better data management and service delivery.

Further, the report advocates for the establishment of centralized government stationery stores near key administrative buildings like Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. It also calls for the cessation of issuing multiple income certificates to streamline administrative procedures. In terms of implementation, the Commission notes that out of the 5,039 recommendations made in its previous seven reports, approximately 30 per cent have been fully implemented, with over 53 per cent in various stages of execution. To ensure the effective realization of these recommendations, the report proposes the formation of a high-level monitoring committee and the adoption of digital tracking mechanisms to oversee progress and address any implementation challenges.

The submission of this report marks a continued effort by the Karnataka government to reform and modernize its administrative framework, aiming for a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance model.