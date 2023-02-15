Advocates protest for enforcement of Advocates Protection Act

Bengaluru: Hundreds of advocates staged protest in city demanding the implementation of the Advocates' Protection Act, on Monday and tried to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha.

The police foiled the siege attempt and took more than 50 lawyers into custody in K R circle as a precautionary measure and taken to the city armed reserve force ground in buses. After a few hours, everyone were released. The protest was organised under the leadership of the State Bar Association and Bangalore Bar Association.

Lawyers gathered in the City Civil Court premises in the morning and raised slogans for the implementation of the Act. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who had talked to the lawyers' leaders after hearing about the protest, promised that 'a meeting will be held in the afternoon and action will be taken to implement the Act'. Thus, the lawyers continued their peaceful protest.

After learning that the Chief Minister had not held any meeting regarding law enforcement, the angry lawyers decided to besiege the Vidhanasoudha. The advocates boycotted court proceedings and took out procession from K R circle to Vishanasoudha.

The police informed the angry lawyers that any kind of protest and procession will not be allowed as prohibitionary orders are in force around Vidhanasoudha. The lawyers who lost temper, pushed the barricades and proceeded to advance. An altercation took place between the lawyers and the police.

Due to the protest march by the lawyers, there was heavy traffic on KR circle and surrounding roads. Vehicles were lined up for hours on Kempegowda Road, Corporation Circle, Nripatunga Road, Seshadri Road. Passengers alighted from the buses and proceeded on foot.