Afghan students urge Mysuru varsity VC to extend their visa

Mysuru: A delegation of Afghanistan students studying in Mysuru met the authorities of University of Mysore on Tuesday and asked for extension of their visa to facilitate their stay for some time in the city in view of uncertain political atmosphere prevailing in their country after the Taliban takeover.

University Vice Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar and Registrar Prof R Shivappa heard their concerns and expressed their moral support to the students from the neighbouring country.

"You are like our family and will take care of you," said the VC assuring the students that University of Mysore would look into their request.

Hemanth Kumar told media that 92 students from Afghanistan are studying in the university. "Till now there are no demands from Afghan students. If they need anything we will provide them. University examinations will start from September 20 and conclude in October. So, we all are busy with exam preparations. We will stand by Afghan students. The university International Centre is taking care of them and those who seek some facilities will be duly provided," the VC said. He promised that the university will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs about the students' request for visa extension.

One of the students, Halima Akbari, who hails from the Ghazni province in Afghanistan, told reporters that they were worried about their families and future of their country under the Taliban rule. "Though seven members of my family in Afghanistan are highly stressed, they advise me to focus on studies and stay peaceful in India," Akbari said and describing the turmoil back home as fate. Her mother had to stop her education during the Taliban regime earlier. The present generation of Afghan women are again haunted memories of the previous Taliban regime. "But my mother is happy about my studies in political science in India. We will appeal to University of Mysore and External Affairs Ministry to consider our visa extension. We will continue our studies and stay here for a while," said Akbari. Under Taliban, people are on the verge of losing their freedom and the future of people especially girl child is bleak, she said urging world community to break its silence on Taliban threat to Afghan people and remove the fearful atmosphere in the country."

Another student from Kabul city Ali Seena Sarabi has opted for International Studies. "My parents were government employees till yesterday. They are staying indoors," said Sarabi. Most of the students are happy to stay in Mysuru and we appeal to External Affairs Ministry to consider extension of visa period. We are thankful to the University of Mysore and India for standing by Afghan students," he said. Reza Sharfia who spoke a smattering of Kannada said, "We are neither able to stay calm nor able to take food properly. We can't digest the situation happening in our country. We wish that peace returns to Afghanistan."