AIET-CySecK ink MoU on Cybersafety finishing school

Bengaluru: Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, and CySecK (Cyber Security Karnataka), under the auspices of the Government of Karnataka an MoU to establish a Cyber Security Finishing School at AIET. The formal function took place under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Campus in Bengaluru.

The focus of this collaboration is the establishment of a Cyber Security Finishing School (CSFS), a pioneering initiative in the form of a pilot programme aimed at providing CSFS training for B.E. Final-year students across all engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Following the signing of the MoU, Priyanka Kharge, the Minister for IT, BT and Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, said the new facility was a proactive step in initiating this groundbreaking programme. He emphasised the significance of scaling this initiative to a larger level in the future, assuring full government support for this endeavour.

The primary objective of the CSFS programme is to equip students with the necessary skills to secure employment in the field of cybersecurity upon completion of the training.

The CSFS programme is scheduled to take place from the 19th of February to the 22nd of March 2024, hosted at Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology Moodbidri Campus.

During the programme, experts including Karthik Rao B, the CySecK Centre Head, Manjunath Kotari, Professor and Head of CSE at Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, and Cyber Security Engineers Vineeth Shetty and Kaushik were present. Secretary of State Council for Science and Technology Ashok M. Raichur, Karnataka, was also present.

This collaborative effort signifies a significant step towards enhancing cybersecurity education and employment opportunities for engineering students in Karnataka.