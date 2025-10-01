  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Ajay Devgn inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom

Ajay Devgn inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most trusted jewellery brands, launched its new showroom on Tuesday in Bangalore. Bollywood...

Bengaluru: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most trusted jewellery brands, launched its new showroom on Tuesday in Bangalore. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn inaugurated the showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The warm welcome added a vibrant energy to the launch, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the opening of this new showroom.

The brand new showroom marks the company’s 26th in the state of Karnataka and patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick