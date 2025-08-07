Live
Akshaya Patra Foundation expands decade-long partnership with TI India
The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF) on Wednesday announced the sponsorship of 40,000 student meals as part of an expanded initiative with Texas Instruments (TI) India. In honour of its 12-year collaboration and TI’s 40th year of innovation in India, the Foundation recently hosted TI leaders for a special day of service that benefited a local school and underscored TI’s support for creating opportunities in education and access to healthy meals for children.
In a tour of TAPF’s state-of-the-art centralised kitchen, the Foundation showed TI leaders the large-scale meal preparation — from automated cooking processes to efficient last-mile delivery logistics. TAPF and TI leaders then visited a nearby government school, where they recognized top-performing students and teachers and served mid-day meals to students.
A symbolic ‘Thank You TI’ wall was unveiled at the school to mark the occasion and TI’s hands-on commitment to corporate citizenship.
“TI India has been a consistent and compassionate partner in our mission to ensure children receive nutritious mid-day meals,”said Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation.