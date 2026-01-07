All India inter-varsity women’s yogasana championship begins

Bengaluru: The All India Inter-University Yogasana Championships (Women) 2025–26 was formally inaugurated at the S-VYASA Deemed-to-be University, Sattva Global City Campus, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, marking the commencement of a prestigious national-level sporting event organized under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The championship was inaugurated by Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Higher Education. The event was presided over by Dr. H R Nagendra, President of S-VYASA and Padma Shri awardee, along with Dr. N K Manjunath, Vice-Chancellor of S-VYASA University ,Bangalore and Executive Director Mr Anish Anthony S-VYASA Sattva City Campus ,Bangalore .

The inaugural ceremony was further graced by chief guests Dr. C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Rural Constituency. Distinguished Guests included Munirathna, MLA, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency. The occasion was also honoured by the presence of Guests of Honour MD Lakshminarayana, former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

In their addresses, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of Yoga as a discipline that integrates physical fitness, mental focus, and India’s rich cultural heritage. They highlighted the role of universities in promoting indigenous sports, holistic education, and women empowerment through structured competitive platforms.

The championship, which is currently underway, has drawn participation from over 230 universities across the country, with more than 2,500 women athletes, supported by coaches, team managers, and technical officials.

Competitions are being conducted in Traditional Yogasana (Team and Individual) as well as Artistic and Rhythmic Yogasana, across multiple stages at the campus.

The Sattva Global City Campus has been transformed into a vibrant sporting arena with world-class infrastructure, athlete accommodation, medical facilities, and robust logistical arrangements.

The event is being conducted strictly in accordance with AIU regulations, with experienced judges from different states ensuring fairness, transparency, and technical excellence.

The championship will continue until January 9, culminating in a valedictory ceremony and awards presentation, reinforcing S-VYASA’s commitment to integrating yogic tradition, academic excellence, and competitive sport at the national level.