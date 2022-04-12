'Allahu Akbar' girl from Mandya: MPs demand probe against Muskan

Karwar: The firebrand MP from Uttara Kannada district Ananth Kumar Hegde has written to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to initiate a probe against Muskan Khan of PES College Mandya for crying Allahu Akbar on the college campus. "It is not so simple as it looks but the courage she gathered might be backed by an organisation that has links with international funding and support" Hegade stated.

"My suspicions have become stronger after the chief of terror outfit Al Qaeda Al Zawahiri has appreciated the courage of Muskan Khan, which is a very extraordinary development and these things cannot be brushed away and needs to be thoroughly probed".

MP from Mandya (independent) Sumalatha Ambarish has also echoed the statement of Mr Hegade. "There is nothing wrong if a probe is conducted. Everything will be in black and white, even the girl who cried Allahu Akbar stands a chance of coming out clean in this matter. She said the probe must be taken in view of preserving the peace".

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the statement of Hegade and stated that he will speak to Ananth Kumar Hegade and discuss the matter.