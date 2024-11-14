Alliance University Awarded A+ accreditation by NAAC

Bengaluru: Alliance University, South India’s first private institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its inaugural accreditation cycle.

This A+ accreditation achievement is reflected in the varsity’s cumulative CGPA of 3.26, with top scores across key domains: Curricular Aspects (3.67), Teaching-Learning and Evaluation (3.64), Infrastructure and Learning Resources (3.9), and Student Support and Progression (3.75). These scores affirm the university’s strengths in dynamic curriculum offerings, student-centred teaching, advanced infrastructure, and robust support systems.

Additionally, the score of 3.57 in Governance, Leadership, and Management underscores Alliance’s effective strategic planning, faculty welfare, and quality assurance measures, while a score of 3.4 in Institutional Values and Best Practices highlights a commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

The Vice Chancellor, Alliance University, Dr. Priestly Shan said, “This much-sought-after recognition by NAAC highlights Alliance University’s commitment to excellence in higher education and reaffirms its influence in shaping academic and professional landscapes on both national and international stages. It reinforces the University’s appeal among students, faculty, and parents, bolstering its position for international partnerships, government funding, and industry collaboration. Paired with a strong focus on continuous improvement, high-quality infrastructure, and strategic governance, it further cements Alliance as a frontrunner in higher education, inspiring confidence across stakeholders and alumni.”

He added, “Alliance University remains steadfast in our commitment to drive societal transformation through quality education. We aim to equip our students with the skills, ethics, and knowledge necessary to lead with impact. To all our stakeholders, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering excellence, inclusivity, and innovation across every aspect of the learning journey. Together, we will shape a brighter, more equitable future for our communities and beyond.”

Alliance University’s A+ NAAC accreditation marks a pivotal milestone, affirming the University’s role as a vital contributor to Karnataka’s educational landscape and India’s aspirations as a global educational powerhouse. This prestigious recognition strengthens Alliance’s position as a trusted partner in higher education, renowned for its academic rigor, infrastructure, and dedication to student success on a global scale, Dr. Priestly Shan said.

Recent recognitions reinforce Alliance University’s status as a leading institution: it ranks 18th in Law and 70th in Management in the NIRF 2024, has earned a DIAMOND rating from QS I-GAUGE, and stands third among private university B-Schools (3rd in South India and 13th nationally) in the Times B-School Rankings 2024. Additionally, Alliance University has been ranked No. 1 in the National Sustainability Impact Institution’s Ranking (NSIIR) by AIC-RAISE of the Atal Innovation Mission. It also secured 238 Rank in Southern India in the QS Asia Ranking 2024, and has been ranked No. 1 in the National Sustainability Impact Institution’s Ranking (NSIIR) by AIC-RAISE of the Atal Innovation Mission.

The University also secured a Certificate of Achievement at DIISC Rankings 2025, reflecting the University's commitment to digital excellence and innovation. These accomplishments reflect the university's continued ascent in prominence, particularly in management and legal education.