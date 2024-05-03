Alliance University Celebrates Labour Day with the "Education for All, Access to All" Initiative, Engaging Civic Workers

Bengaluru: Alliance University, along with the Alliance University Alumni Association, Alliance CSR, and the Law Clinic, celebrated Labour Day with civic workers at the Anekal Municipal Hall to raise legal awareness among them.

Dr. Viswanathaiah Matam, Registrar at Alliance University, referred to the role of civic workers as the backbone of the country. He discussed promoting legal awareness among these workers, referring to them as ambassadors of hygiene and sanitation, thereby emphasizing their need for public cooperation. He called for recognizing their contributions and urged everyone to use the resources at the Alliance University Law Clinic. Dr. Matam also announced plans for an awareness program for civic workers in Anekal Taluk on behalf of Alliance University.









Focusing on equity, the "Education for All, Access to All" program, designed by the CSR department of Alliance University, aims to provide quality education to economically disadvantaged students. The university seeks to accommodate underprivileged students with high academic achievement and family incomes below Rs 3 lakh. The public is encouraged to submit applications by May 30, 2024.



Anekal Municipality Health Inspector Rajasekhar acknowledged the celebration of Labour Day with civic workers as commendable. He noted the program's usefulness in promoting workers' rights and protection awareness. The event was attended by Surekha Shetty, Registrar General of Alliance University, Prof. Prakash Kaniwe of Alliance Law College, Pavithra, an Alliance Alumni, Sanath Shenava, and Galav Gowda.