Allocation to Muzrai is historic, unprecedented and revolutionary

Bengaluru: "Biggest ever allocation to the Department of Muzrai," remarked Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzrai, in her reaction to the budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Minister Shashikala Jolle said this "historic, unprecedented and revolutionary" allocation of Rs 1000 crores to Muzrai has potential to trigger cultural and spiritual revolution in the state. "This huge allocation will result in the 'kaya kalpa' of temples and mutts," Shashikala Jolle added.

Bommai, on his part, announced that the "Anubhava Mantapa" - World's First Parliament - will be completed on war footing.

The work has already commenced. Jolle described Bommai as "pragmatic and visionary" for presenting a surplus budget of Rs 402 crores and also increasing the size of the budget to Rs 3.09 crores.

"This shows the economic prudence and financial discipline mixed with the meticulousness of the chief minister" Jolle added. On the chief minister's announcement to enhance annuity payable to Inam Lands of Hindu Religuous from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000, this benefits 3721 institutions in the overall interest of the temples.

"The Chief Minister is committed towards good governance and transparency in administration. Towards that end, the sub-registrar offices will be converted into model sub-registrar that includes computerization and introduction of E - Governance at the lowest rung of the administrative machinery," Jolle explained.