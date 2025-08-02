Alva’s Pragati 2025 Job Fair: 2,873 Candidates Hired, 3,734 Shortlisted

Moodbidri: The 15th edition of Alva’s Pragati, a major employment fair hosted at the Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri, concluded with 2,873 candidates receiving immediate job offers and 3,734 others being shortlisted for subsequent rounds.

A total of 288 companies participated in the two-day event, with 260 of them selecting candidates for further recruitment processes. The fair attracted 14,245 job seekers from across India.

Among the notable recruiters, Dubai-based Fortune Group offered jobs to five candidates with annual salaries ranging between ₹5–8 lakh and shortlisted 25 others. Narayana Health selected 43 candidates and shortlisted 28 for final interviews, while Zee Entertainment shortlisted 11 candidates for its concluding round.

Saudi Arabia-based Expertise Group hired 37 candidates, offering transportation and accommodation benefits. Mumbai-based Allcargo Logistics recruited nine candidates for positions with annual pay ranging from ₹3–5 lakh. Tejaswini Groups hired 11 candidates with an annual package of ₹6 lakh.

Infosys BPM selected 79 candidates. CodeYoung hired 20 candidates, offering annual compensation between ₹4.36 and ₹8.36 lakh. K12 Techno Services extended direct offers to 42 candidates with salaries up to ₹6 lakh per annum.

Alva’s Pragati has emerged as one of the largest private-sector employment initiatives in the region, facilitating direct engagement between job aspirants and employers from diverse sectors.