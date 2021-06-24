An Interfaith Couple Was Discovered Dead, With Authorities Suspecting An Honour Killing In Karnataka

An interfaith couple was found brutally murdered with their heads crushed in a field in Devara Hipparagi taluk, Vijayapura district, North Karnataka, in a suspected case of honour killing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, four people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the girl's father and brother. A fifth suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the authorities, the girl's family, who were opposed to the connection, caught them in a field and killed them.

Vijayapura district SP Anupam Agarwal, it appears to be an honour killing. Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, 19 years old, was from the Dalit community, and Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, an 18-year-old Muslim girl from Khanapur. In Saladahalli village, he worked as an autorickshaw driver. Her father and other family members are accused of assassinating them because they were opposed to their relationship.

Agarwal also said they obtained statements from members of the boy's family as well as villagers. However, according to their understanding, the girl's family members discovered the couple in a field together and told her father. He and the girl's brothers and other family members raced to the field and stabbed them after tying them up with a rope and slamming a boulder on their heads.

The FIR filed by the police stated that the couple had been together for more than six months, as per the police, and the girl's family was opposed to their relationship. Previously, the girl's relatives met Basavaraj and advised him to leave Davalbi. The boy's family had been aware of the relationship and had allegedly intimidated the girl's family.

Mallamma, Basavaraj's mother, said that they were murdered in front of her. She learned that the girl's relatives had tied his son to a tree in a field and rushed to the place with her other son. They were not to be beaten, as she had requested. She told them she would counsel them, but they ignored her and threatened her as well.

She added that then they stabbed both of them beside a field ditch and bashed their heads with a rock in front of me and my other son.

Meanwhile, three different teams have been formed by the police to apprehend the girl's family members who fled after the event. The girl's father, Bandagisab Tambad, 50 years old, her brother, Daval Patel, 20 years old, and two brothers-in-law, Allasab Patel 29years old, and Rafique Sab, 24years old have all been arrested, according to SP Agarwal.