Anxiety in Dubai amid night strikes, Kannada community affirms it is safe

Bengaluru: Anatmosphere of anxiety has gripped Dubai since Saturday following escalating tensions in West Asia, said M.K. Arun Kumar, president of the Dubai Kannadigara Koota, while reassuring that the Kannada community there remains safe.

Speaking to reporters from Dubai, Arun Kumar, a Mysuru native who has lived there for 25 years and is engaged in the construction business, described the situation as tense but controlled. “While the days appear normal, specific locations such as ports and airports are being targeted at night. Drones are reportedly being used. We are safe, and we are closely monitoring the safety of visiting Kannadigas as well,” he said. He explained that the situation intensified after the United States stepped up its military action against Iran. “On Saturday night, while we had stepped out for dinner, sudden strikes were reported. It was frightening. Since Iran is believed to be unhappy with countries supporting US military bases, attacks have occurred here for the first time. Seeing jets flying in the dark and missiles being launched heightened fear,” he recalled. However, he clarified that the strikes appear to be limited to specific areas, and residential zones are not under threat.

Over two lakh Kannadigas are estimated to be residing in Dubai, with multiple Kannada associations actively functioning for more than two decades. “We worked together during Covid and floods in the past. But a war-like atmosphere is different. We have formed WhatsApp groups to maintain communication and are forwarding official advisories. Everyone is safe and in touch with their families,” Arun Kumar said.

He added that local authorities in Dubai have launched helplines and taken precautionary measures. The Indian Consulate has also shared emergency contact numbers and email support.

Several Kannadigas are currently in Dubai on tourist visas. “We have personally visited some tourists staying in hotels to reassure them. Others are being supported by community volunteers. With flight services suspended and advisories against large gatherings, tourists are staying indoors,” he said.

Arun Kumar urged families in Karnataka not to panic. “Dubai remains a safe place. There is no need for undue fear. We are standing with our people here,” he assured.For assistance, helplines in Dubai have been activated: +971 56 9916774, +971 52 929 7799, +971 543090571 and toll-free number 80046342. Registration can be completed through the Indian Consulate’s official website.

In Bengaluru, the District Disaster Management Centre has also issued helpline numbers (080-22967200, WhatsApp: 810599707 / 9538047199) for families seeking information.